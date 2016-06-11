11 million caste certificates issued during special drive in Madhya Pradesh, digitally signed documents will be available online

BHOPAL: Over one crore 19 lakh 16 thousand 108 caste certificates have been issued in MP recently.
These certificates were issued during special campaign of the state government to issue the certificates at school level.
Digitally signed caste certificates are also being kept safe in digital repository.Hence, these certificates will be always available online.
The state government has simplified process of issuing caste certificates to SCs, STs and OBCs to remove difficulties.
Issuance of caste certificate has been covered under Public Services Delivery Guarantee Act in Madhya Pradesh.
Arrangement has been made to issue caste certificates with digital signature of SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate).
To ensure that school students do not wander about to obtain caste certificates, General Administration Department had launched this special campaign to issue certificates to students taking admission in class I from July 1, 2014.