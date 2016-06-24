24 killed in armed violence in Mathura: Ashram followers attack police with bombs, firearms; City SP killed

The scale of violence was such that a SP rank officer and a SHO were killed while over 50 policemen were injured.
The police also retaliated. In the ensuing violence, 24 persons including the two officers were killed. Others who died are followers of Ashram.
The violence was triggered off when police reached Jawahar Bagh to evict the illegal occupants. The encroachers who had set up Ashram are members of a breakaway group of Jai Gurudev sect.
The breakaway group known as 'Netaji' sect, that wants a new currency, and demanded cancellation of elections for the post of PM and President, had stored huge cache of arms, resisted police action.
Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah and its armed wing Subhash Sena are led by Ram Vriksh Yadav. The police said that they were on his hunt. It was not clear if he managed to escape from Mathura or was hiding elsewhere.
There were country-made bombs and firing from the encroachers side. SP Mukul Dwivedi and SHO Santosh Yadav were killed in the attack. The police were caught unawares and had no idea about the activities within the Ashram.
Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav accepted that there was a lapse. Police said that 6 rifles and more than 45 country-made revolvers were recovered during the raid. 22 persons belonging to the sect were killed and the encroachment was removed.
TIH Bureau