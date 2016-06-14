Aamir Khan's new look for Dangal revealed: Actor tweets photo of his physique ahead of filming of upcoming Bollywood movie

Mumbai: Bollywood star Amir Khan has released a photo of his physique.
The photograph has been released ahead of the filming of the upcoming film 'Dangal'.
Khan tweeted the photo and wrote, "2 days to go before I shoot for young Mahaveer".
The Bollywood star also shared the photograph on his Facebook page.
Khan has reportedly gained over 20 kilograms in preparation for the role of Indian wrestler Mahaveer Phogat.
The actor is well-known for working hard on his physique and changing his looks for the movies.
He is particularly famous for his role as Mangal Pandey, Ghajini and that of a young student in 3 Idiots.
Khan has been working out rigorously for months. The super star first gained weith from 68 kg to 93 kg as he plays role of an ageing wrestler in the initial part of the film.
Later, he had to lose weight so that he could shoot for the second phase. Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra are other actors in the movie.