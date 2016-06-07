ABVP disrupts yoga camp in Jiwaji University in Gwalior, organisers file complaint against ABVP members

The Surya Milan Sadhna Yoga Shivir was organized at Jiwaji University campus in Gwalior witnessed unruly scenes when scores of ABVP members reached at the camp shouting slogans. They asked the organizers to stop the camp immediately.
ABVP members asked to stop the camp terming it unsocial and promoting obscenity. They said that the Yoga guru was not practicing yoga and was spreading obscenity on the pretext of yoga camp.
Women and Child Development minister Maya Singh, a cabinet minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government, was also present at the function.
Organizers have complained to the Superintendent of police, Gwalior, Harinarayanchari Mishra against ABVP.
ABVP members alleged that organizers were playing film music and were dancing and not practicing yoga. One of the ABVP member also alleged that men in the camp were asked to take off their shirts in presence of women participants.
The organizer of the event is known as Param Alaya popularly known as Pappu Bhaiyya. Participants of the camp said that there is huge resentment against the ABVP members for their act.
TIH Bureau