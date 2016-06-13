CM reaches AJAKS meet uninvited after Dalits-Tribals throng Bhopal over reservation in promotion demand

BHOPAL: With temperature rising above 40 degrees Celsius, the issue proved to be hotter than the day.
Dalits and Adivasis thronged the state capital on Sunday, in huge numbers to attend a protest rally called by AJAKS (Anusuchit Jati Janjati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh) Scheduled Caste Tribe Officers and Employees Association.
The gathering was so impressive that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was scheduled to go to Allahabad to attend national executive meet of the BJP, could not stop himself from attending the event and rushed to the venue - Dussehra Maidan- uninvited.
Chouhan assured the gathering that reservation in government jobs would continue in state. To ensure justice to the SC, ST government employees and others CM announced formation of a cabinet sub-committee.
As the Chief Minister went ahead explaining his government’s policies and programmes for the welfare of SC-ST, desperate crowd booed him to cut short his speech and his visit.
The protest termed as ‘Save reservation, Save Nation’ was organized as an answer to state government’s decision to scuttle promotion and reservation in government jobs on various pretext.
Various organizations of ‘general’ category started a signature campaign after the apex court gave judgment against reservation in promotion in government jobs.
The campaign was constantly run in the state capital Bhopal and other major cities since then. About half a dozen ministers of the government remain present during the programme.
Dalit and Tribal legislators belonging to the Congress and the BSP were also present. All the ministers and MLAs cutting across party lines reiterated that they would resign from their posts and join them if there are any efforts to end reservation in government jobs.