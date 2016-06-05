Government urged to ban Bajrang Dal, other armed groups; demand raised in the aftermath of Mathura violence

As many as 24 persons including SP City and a SHO had been killed in the fierce firing in the Ashram in Mathura.
Now, Rihai Manch, a rights group, has demanded ban on all such groups that impart arms training.
It has specifically urged the government to ban Bajrang Dal. In an official release, Rihai Manch has said that such cache of arms in Ashram was stored but the police had no idea about it, though the activities were going in the midst of the city.
The Manch has said that when Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini, the groups associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) run weapons' training camps, it is clear that there is a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the State.
The general secretary of the manch, Rajeev Yadav, has said that high-level inquiry is needed into the violence in Mathura. The Manch has said that government should take immediate steps and impose ban on Bajrang Dal and other groups that are imparting arms' training and are involved in violence.
