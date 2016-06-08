Madhya Pradesh government outsources school students' coaching to RSS, minister pleads helplessness, Congress terms it Saffronization

School education department had decided to provide coaching to students who failed in state board exams.
Instead of involving teachers employed in school education department, government has outsourced it to Saraswati Shishu Mandir.
“Our teachers did not volunteer for this work thus we gave the project to Saraswati Shishu Mandir,” said Paras Jain, minister for school education, during inauguration of the coaching programme.
But the chool Teachers Association has opposed the government’s move. “We have been assigned all sorts of works ranging from census of animals to humans to vaccination programme etc.
This was a good programme and school teachers would have done it willingly,” said Ashutosh Pandey, state president of teachers association. Open Board come forward to conduct the coaching programme and outsourced it to Saraswati Shishu Mandirs.
Open Board would conduct exams and provide pass certificates to appearing students. More than 1.73 lakh students have registered for this coaching and exam, said director of Open Board, PR Tiwari.
Tiwari clarified that Saraswati Shishu Mandir management came forward and offered coaching to fail students and school education department agreed. “Students who failed would get coaching in 350 Saraswati Shishu Mandirs present across the state,” added Tiwari.
Congress termed the whole exercise as saffronisation of state run schools. “If school education department is so concerned about students who failed in board exams then it should have urged the education board to increase supplementary in 2 or 3 subjects instead of starting and outsourcing a coaching programme,” said Pankaj Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson.
TIH Bureau