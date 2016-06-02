VHP leader among 24 convicted for Gulberg society massacre of Muslims during Gujarat riots, 36 acquitted

69 Muslims including former Member of Parliament (MP) Ahsan Jafri along with dozens of women and children, were butchered here.
A special court gave the verdict on the killings that had taken place in February 2002. Judge PD Desai delivered judgement in a jam-packed court.
While 24 persons were convicted, 36 have been acquitted. The quantum of sentence is yet to be delivered. VHP leader Atul Vaidya has been convicted, however, he has not been charged for murder, but in lesser sections. BJP leader Bipin Patel was acquitted.
Jafri's wife Zakid Jafri expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment. The reason is acquittal to many accused apart from the fact that the court ruled out the conspiracy angle in this case.
Zakia Jafri said that she would continue her fight, to get justice for the victims of the Gujarat pogrom. She said that she will move the higher court and would appeal against the verdict.
Over 1,000 persons, mostly Muslims, were killed in the post-Godhra massacre, when right-wing Hindu organisations targeted Muslims. Gujarat riots took place when Narendra Modi was chief minister of the State.
TIH Bureau
[Photo courtesy: Rediff.com]