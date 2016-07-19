Dalits' statewide protests in Gujarat, refuse to pick dead cows, demand action against cow vigilate group for torturing youths

Dalit groups took to streets, organised protests and abandoned carcasses of cows at the government offices in different parts of the State.
They have been demanding stern action against all the members of the cow vigilante group who tortured the Dalits.
The Dalit youths who were skinning dead cow, were brutally beaten up by the cow vigilantes in Una in Gir Somnath district recently.
The Dalit youths were stripped, tied and beaten up with rods. The victims were flogged publicly. After the incident came to fore, there have been mass protests but it took many days for government to respond. Now a police inspector has been suspended.
Dalit castes have historically disposed of dead animals though other caste groups refuse to touch the carcasses. After the incident, Dalits threatened to refuse picking up dead animals all over Gujarat.
They have said that Upper Caste groups who venerate cow and which back vigilante groups should dispose of the carcasses. Dalits abandoned carcasses of bovines at the Collector's office in Surendra Nagar district.
Similarly, in other government offices the carcasses were abandoned and left unattended. The Gujarat government has now ordered a CID inquiry into the brutal attack on Dalit youths and the torture that was inflicted on them.
TIH Bureau