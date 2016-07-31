July 31, 2016
Mammoth Dalit gathering in Ahmedabad to protest cow vigilante's terror in Gujarat, demand stern action on Una perpetrators
It was a historic gathering, the size of crowd estimated from 50,000 to 1 lakh, by different sources.
The protesters came from all corners of the State and also other parts of the country.
they were carrying banners and posters, to rise against violence and for action against perpetrators of the Una attack.
A group of Dalit youths were brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes in Una, recently.
The photographs and the video of the incident had sent shock waves across the country. Apart from Dalits, leaders of backward communities, Muslims and other groups also expressed solidarity towards the victims.
On social media, Dalit groups mobilised others and tweeted with hashtags like #DalitLivesMatter, #DalitsnotCows and #DalitsnotMuslims to raise awareness about the attacks on Dalits and Muslims under the garb of cow protection.
TIH Bureau
