RSS faces child trafficking accusation: Tribal girls taken away from parents in Assam, reveals Outlook magazine's investigation

News magazine Outlook has reported that Sangh Parivar women have taken away tribal girls from Assam.
The parents were told that the girls were being taken away for educating them but now they are not able to contact the kids.
Journalist Neha Dixit has reported that 30 girls in the age group 3-11 years were taken away by two women of Sangh parivar outfits Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sewa Bharti on promise of education but they didn't come back.
The expose 'Beti Uthao' or Operation Babylift has been published in the latest issue of the magazine. It begins with the story of six-year-old Babita, a girl in Kokrajhar, who was also taken away in a similar manner.
The parents were cheated and now they have no clue about the whereabouts of the daughter. RSS is an extremist Hindu outfit headquartered in Nagpur. Its workers have been caught for terrorist acts too and their names figure in charge-sheets in cases of Saffron extremism.
RSS rubbishes the charges and claims that it is a social organisation, which doesn't keep track of workers. It says that it doesn't maintain a register and everyone is free to attend its events. The outfit hasn't responded to the expose as yet.
TIH Bureau