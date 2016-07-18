"TV Channels want to set Kashmir valley on fire just for the sake of TRP", says IAS topper blaming Times Now, ZEE News in FB post

IAS topper from Jammu and Kashmir, Shah Faesal's has made the serious charge.
It is rare for government officials to take such a stand, as civil services conduct rules stops them from making public comments.
No wonder, the civil servant's outburst speaks volumes about the feeling in the valley regarding the TV channels and gives an idea about how the ordinary person on the street may feel about the coverage.
The post talks about one of his colleague's comment too. It blames Times Now, Zee News, Aaj Tak and News X channels for their allegedly biased coverage and for not showing the reality of Kashmir on television.
"By juxtaposing my photos with the images of a slain militant commander, a section of national media has once again fallen back upon its conventional savagery that cashes on falsehoods, divides people and creates more hatred", he writes in the post.
Faesal's remarks are important as they put a question mark on the role of Times Now and Zee News channels that sound war cries on Kashmir, a sensitive state, where tensions have been rising lately after Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter.
