Bajrang Dal is terrorist group, creates fear in society, needs to be banned: Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has said this about the right-wing group linked to RSS.
Gundu Rao said that Bajrang Dal workers terrorize people and are involved in crimes.
The president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, he said that the Bajrang Dal should be banned.
The leader was speaking to media persons. He told Economic Times that the Bajrang Dal was responsible for crimes and it was acting like a private army. The right-wing outfit was disrupting communal harmony, he said speaking to The Hindu.
Gundu Rao has said that Bajrang Dal attacks people, extorts money from them and assaults in the name of Hindutva. He said that he was writing a letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah, asking him to take steps that are needed to ban the group.
TIH Bureau