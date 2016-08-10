 //]]>

The Indian Herald

The Indian Herald
TOP STORY

August 10, 2016

Dalits, Muslims are most numerous in Karnataka, Lingayat-Vokkaliga much less in numbers: Karnataka caste census

The caste census that was conducted in Karnataka has thrown out figures that have potential to change the state politics.

Though officially not declared, the findings have been reported in the print and electronic media.

As per the census figures, Dalites are the biggest caste group with 18% population in the State.

Muslims are the second biggest group with 12.5%. Lingayat and Vokkaliga are 9% and 8% respectively, reports Thenewsminute.com, a news website.

The results are shocking as it was believed that Lingayats were the biggest single caste group and often pegged at 17%.

The Vokkaliga was also considered almost as dominant. But now the myth has been punctured. Brahmins are a small minority in Karnataka.

The census figures indicate that Brahmins are just 2%. Tribals are 7%, a big vote bank. Kuruba are also 7% of the population. The fall out of he result could be huge. This can lead to a new social umbrella formation in Karnataka.

It will also raise demand for caste censuses in other states of the country. There is demand for releasing figures of the caste census at national level. The government has been keeping the figures a secret. It is felt that OBC or Backward population could be as high as 50%.

The Dalits are over 16%, Muslims 15%, Tribal 9%. Upper Caste figure could be less than 10% in India. Socialist leaders are pressing for release of the figures. Sharad Yadav and Lalu Prasad  Yadav are among the leaders who are demanding that the figures are made public.

TIH Bureau

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,

Popular stories

Contact us

For complaints and suggestions write to us at the email: theindianherald@gmail.com

Search our Archives

Loading...

  © Blogger templates Newspaper by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  