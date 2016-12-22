December 22, 2016
Raise voice against reservation to get caste based quotas scrapped, says Union minister VK Singh in Uttar Pradesh
Singh said this in Unnao in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. "Whether the system (quota for weaker sections) has to remain in place or changed, this decision has to be taken by people", he said.
Singh further said that if people want reservations to go, then they should speak up against reservations in government jobs, reported Dainik Jagran.
Quotas is a sensitive issue in India. Earlier, BJP had lost the election in Bihar after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment suggesting that reservation could be scrapped and caste-based quotas could be reviewed.
Though BJP supports caste-based reservations publicly, there is a section within the party that doesn't like quotas for Dalits, Tribals and OBCs. BJP's support base is the Savarnas or Upper caste but in order to broaden its base, it has been taking up a pro-reservation line.
The Union minister of state for external affairs was in UP during the Parivartan Yatra. On demonetization, he said that Prime Minister had sought 50 days time from the people and one should wait for the period to be over.
TIH Bureau
Labels: BJP, Caste, Reservation, VK Singh
Popular stories
-
Raise voice against reservation to get caste based quotas scrapped, says Union minister VK Singh in Uttar PradeshUnion minister General VK Singh has said that people should raise voice against caste-based reservations, if they want them to be scrapped...
-
"Godhra train burning was BJP's pre-planned conspiracy to create communal divide for winning Gujarat election""The burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra was a pre-planned conspiracy", claim leaders of Patel agitation. They have alleged...
-
Navbharat Times copies burnt in Jamia Nagar to protest biased report, residents upset with newspaper for defaming localityHundreds of residents, activists and local politicians burnt the copies of the Hindi newspaper Navbharat Times today. They were upset w...
-
Sunny Leone alias Karenjit Kaur Vohra is the most famous Sikh personality, tops Google search results in India repeatedlySunny Leone, the Indo-Canadian porn star whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, is the most famous Sikh personality on internet. This h...
-
First Mumbai underworld don to get jail: Gangster Arun Gawli convicted for contract killing by MCOCA courtArun Gawli In a landmark judgment, a MCOCA court in Mumbai has convicted underworld don Arun Gawali along with eleven others for a case ...