December 21, 2016
RSS workers sentenced to double life imprisonment for murder, court holds them guilty in Kerala
The additional sessions judge at the Thiruvananthapuram court held them guilty in the case of murder of Vishnu, who was killed by RSS workers as they suspected his role in attacks on Sangh workers in the past.
Vishnu was a DYFI activist. Those sentenced include Santosh, M Manoj, Biju Kumar, Renjith Kumar, Balu Mahendra, Vibin, Satish Kumar, Bose, Satith (another), Vinod Kumar and Subhash.
One, Shiv Lal, was sentenced for life term and another person for three years. One of the suspects is still absconding. There were 14 accused in this case of murder.
TIH Bureau
