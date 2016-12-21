 //]]>

The Indian Herald

The Indian Herald
TOP STORY

December 21, 2016

RSS workers sentenced to double life imprisonment for murder, court holds them guilty in Kerala


As many as 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists have been sentenced to double life imprisonment for the murder of a youth in Kerala.

The additional sessions judge at the Thiruvananthapuram court held them guilty in the case of murder of Vishnu, who was killed by RSS workers as they suspected his role in attacks on Sangh workers in the past.

Vishnu was a DYFI activist. Those sentenced include Santosh, M Manoj, Biju Kumar, Renjith Kumar, Balu Mahendra, Vibin, Satish Kumar, Bose, Satith (another), Vinod Kumar and Subhash.

One, Shiv Lal, was sentenced for life term and another person for three years. One of the suspects is still absconding. There were 14 accused in this case of murder.

TIH Bureau

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

Popular stories

Contact us

For complaints and suggestions write to us at the email: theindianherald@gmail.com

Search our Archives

Loading...

  © Blogger templates Newspaper by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  