January 17, 2017
Bombay High court says Mohsin Sheikh's killers provoked by his religion, grants them bail
The court granted them bail, observing that the victim's fault was that he belonged to another religion.
Judge Mridula Bhatkar stated that the accused had no previous criminal record and they had no other reason to kill Mohsin Sheikh, but were provoked in the name of religion.
"I consider this factor in favour of the applicants/accused. More-over, the applicants/accused do not have any criminal record and it appears that in the name of the religion, they were provoked and have committed the murder", the judge observed.
Mohsin Sheikh, a techie, was lynched in Pune in Maharashtra. Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) radicals were suspected to be involved in the murder. 21 persons including HRS chief were later arrested for the killing.
Mohsin was attacked when he was going towards home after offering prayesr at a mosque on June 2, 2014. His friend Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak was with him when HRS cadre attacked the duo.
While granting bail to the three--Vijay Rajendra Gambhire, Ganesh alias Ranjeet Shankar Yadav and Ajay Dilip Lalge, justice Bhatkar noted that the accused had attended a meeting “prior to the incident of assault. The applicants/accused otherwise had no other motive such as any personal enmity against the innocent deceased Mohsin", reports Indian Express.
TIH Bureau
Popular stories
-
Navbharat Times copies burnt in Jamia Nagar to protest biased report, residents upset with newspaper for defaming localityHundreds of residents, activists and local politicians burnt the copies of the Hindi newspaper Navbharat Times today. They were upset w...
-
"Godhra train burning was BJP's pre-planned conspiracy to create communal divide for winning Gujarat election""The burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra was a pre-planned conspiracy", claim leaders of Patel agitation. They have alleged...
-
Terror suspect Moti Paswan arrested for Indore-Patna Express derailment near Kanpur, ISI links foundThree persons have been arrested for the blast that caused derailment of Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur. Moti Paswan, the main accused...
-
First Mumbai underworld don to get jail: Gangster Arun Gawli convicted for contract killing by MCOCA courtArun Gawli In a landmark judgment, a MCOCA court in Mumbai has convicted underworld don Arun Gawali along with eleven others for a case ...
-
Communal clashes broke out in Meerut, a communally sensitive town in Western UP, after a group of youths barged into a mosque and assaulted ...