January 17, 2017

Bombay High court says Mohsin Sheikh's killers provoked by his religion, grants them bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to three persons accused of murdering a Muslim youth.

The court granted them bail, observing that the victim's fault was that he belonged to another religion.

Judge Mridula Bhatkar stated that the accused had no previous criminal record and they had no other reason to kill Mohsin Sheikh, but were provoked in the name of religion.

"I consider this factor in favour of the applicants/accused. More-over, the applicants/accused do not have any criminal record and it appears that in the name of the religion, they were provoked and have committed the murder", the judge observed.

Mohsin Sheikh, a techie, was lynched in Pune in Maharashtra. Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) radicals were suspected to be involved in the murder. 21 persons including HRS chief were later arrested for the killing.

Mohsin was attacked when he was going towards home after offering prayesr at a mosque on  June 2, 2014. His friend Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak  was with him when HRS cadre attacked the duo.

While granting bail to the three--Vijay Rajendra Gambhire, Ganesh alias Ranjeet Shankar Yadav and Ajay Dilip Lalge, justice Bhatkar noted that the accused had attended a meeting “prior to the incident of assault. The applicants/accused otherwise had no other motive such as any personal enmity against the innocent deceased Mohsin", reports Indian Express.

