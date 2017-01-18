 //]]>

January 18, 2017

Terror suspect Moti Paswan arrested for Indore-Patna Express derailment near Kanpur, ISI links found

Three persons have been arrested for the blast that caused derailment of Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur.

Moti Paswan, the main accused, is in police custody.

Two others--Umashankar Prasad and Mukesh Yadav, have also been arrested.

Around 150 persons were killed in the incident that had occurred near Kanpur.

The accused have confessed that they were paid to plant the explosives on the track. The gang was funded by ISI and money had come from Dubai, suspect investigators.

The terror attack was earlier believed to be a mishap, appears to be an ISI conspiracy, say reports. Paswan and his gang was paid money to engineer the blast.

Some suspects have been arrested from Nepal also while co-conspirators have been picked up from Delhi as well. ISI links of the arrested suspects are being investigated, said sources.

SP Jitendra Rana said that during interrogation, Paswan confessed that he had planned the derailment. The central investigative agencies have been informed about the arrests.

