January 18, 2017
Terror suspect Moti Paswan arrested for Indore-Patna Express derailment near Kanpur, ISI links found
Moti Paswan, the main accused, is in police custody.
Two others--Umashankar Prasad and Mukesh Yadav, have also been arrested.
Around 150 persons were killed in the incident that had occurred near Kanpur.
The accused have confessed that they were paid to plant the explosives on the track. The gang was funded by ISI and money had come from Dubai, suspect investigators.
The terror attack was earlier believed to be a mishap, appears to be an ISI conspiracy, say reports. Paswan and his gang was paid money to engineer the blast.
Some suspects have been arrested from Nepal also while co-conspirators have been picked up from Delhi as well. ISI links of the arrested suspects are being investigated, said sources.
SP Jitendra Rana said that during interrogation, Paswan confessed that he had planned the derailment. The central investigative agencies have been informed about the arrests.
TIH Bureau
Popular stories
-
Terror suspect Moti Paswan arrested for Indore-Patna Express derailment near Kanpur, ISI links foundThree persons have been arrested for the blast that caused derailment of Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur. Moti Paswan, the main accused...
-
Navbharat Times copies burnt in Jamia Nagar to protest biased report, residents upset with newspaper for defaming localityHundreds of residents, activists and local politicians burnt the copies of the Hindi newspaper Navbharat Times today. They were upset w...
-
"Godhra train burning was BJP's pre-planned conspiracy to create communal divide for winning Gujarat election""The burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra was a pre-planned conspiracy", claim leaders of Patel agitation. They have alleged...
-
First Mumbai underworld don to get jail: Gangster Arun Gawli convicted for contract killing by MCOCA courtArun Gawli In a landmark judgment, a MCOCA court in Mumbai has convicted underworld don Arun Gawali along with eleven others for a case ...
-
Communal clashes broke out in Meerut, a communally sensitive town in Western UP, after a group of youths barged into a mosque and assaulted ...